Ryan Reynolds jokes about third daughter's 'silent' name

Ryan Reynolds has avoided sharing the name of his newborn daughter by joking about giving her a moniker made up of "silent" letters.

The Deadpool star and his actress wife, Blake Lively, reportedly welcomed their third child, another girl, over the summer (19), but the private couple has yet to reveal the identity of the newest addition to the family.

However, U.S. Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin attempted to trick Reynolds into revealing all on Thursday (12Dec19) by asking how the pair had come up with the baby's name during an interview to promote his new film, 6 Underground.

Refusing to fall for the ploy, Reynolds cheekily responded, "We haven't yet (come up with a name); we're gonna be original. All the letters in her name are silent! We wanna give her something to push against in life!"

Although the 43 year old dodged having to share his newborn's name, he did open up about his happy home life and living in a house full of females.

"It's all women and I would have it no other way," he smiled, joking, "I'm doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth!

"No, I love it; it's been incredible."

And Reynolds admitted he's starting to feel more guilty about jetting off for work commitments abroad and leaving his kids at home in New York.

"For me, leaving the house is getting harder and harder," he confessed. "Going away, like going to Brazil, that kind of thing, that gets a lot harder, when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

Reynolds and Lively, who wed in 2012, are also parents to Inez, three, and James, born in December, 2014.