NEWS Daniel Radcliffe gets 'very annoyed' when he's approached for selfies in the gym Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Harry Potter' actor gets "really sweaty" when he's working out so he'd rather not be bothered, but he's usually happy to meet with fans.



He said: "There's parts to it I enjoy more than others.



"I'm not going to lie and say that every single time somebody asks me for a picture and has come up to me, that I've always been smiles about it.



"Most of the time I am. It's just the gym, where I get very annoyed."



But the 30-year-old actor tries not to complain too much about the attention because he's "lucky" to have a career and feels privileged that his most famous role as the boy wizard had a "huge effect" on so many people.



He added to Studio 10: "I do genuinely love meeting fans, when you meet people who you've have a huge effect on their childhood.



"I think actors like to complain a lot... I think we can forget how lucky we are to do the job."



The 'Swiss Army Man' actor has previously admitted he turned to alcohol to come with the scrutiny of being famous.

He said: There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel - again, it could have largely been in my head - where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub. In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.' It can affect your psyche."



Daniel was known for having a wilder lifestyle when he was younger but he insists that now he is "much happier" without that life.



He added: "I don't miss it generally now at all. I know that varies for some people. When I think of the sort of chaos I used to invite into my life, I'm really much happier now. I think there was some part of me that was like, 'Actors have to be crazy cool drunks. I have to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it means to be a famous actor.'"