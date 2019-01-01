Anthony Ramos almost quit acting before seeing In the Heights on Broadway

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos had given up on acting until he saw the original Broadway production and decided to keep his career dreams alive.

The Star Is Born actor headlines the upcoming film version of the musical, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2008.

In an interview with People magazine, Ramos revealed his special connection to In the Heights.

"This show was the show I saw when I wanted to quit," he said. "I remember my college was giving away tickets to this show, and it was closing and I hadn't seen it yet. I went by myself and I sat in that seat, and it was the first time I saw a show where it was like, 'Oh, I don't only relate to these characters, I know them.'"

Of taking on the lead role of Usnavi, Ramos said he felt honoured to be portraying the character Miranda originated in the Broadway show.

"I felt a huge responsibility, but I also didn't feel any pressure," the 28-year-old added. "The fact that Lin trusted me with this role means more than you'll ever know, bro. Ever."

Ramos has known Miranda for years - he starred in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Miranda's musical Hamilton, alongside the man himself in the lead role, when it first opened Off-Broadway, and remained with the musical blockbuster when it opened on the Great White Way in 2015.

Last year, he played Lady Gaga's best friend in A Star Is Born and lead the film Monsters and Men. He appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters earlier this year.

The trailer for In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, debuted online on Thursday. It is due to hit cinemas in June 2020.