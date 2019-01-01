Saoirse Ronan supports Greta Gerwig after Golden Globes snub

Saoirse Ronan has spoken out in support of her Little Women director Greta Gerwig after she was snubbed by the Golden Globes.

Earlier this week, the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced, revealing that the battle for Best Director would be between Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Social media users were outraged by the lack of female directors and highlighted the work of Gerwig, Alma Har'el, who helmed Honey Boy, and Marielle Heller, who directed Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

And Ronan has now shared her disappointment at the lack of recognition for the 36-year-old filmmaker, joining her Little Women co-star Laura Dern in voicing her concern at the inequality in Hollywood.

"She has made one of the best movies of the year," she told the Today show. "Laura made a really good point yesterday in that in a way it’s sort of vital for something like this to happen, because it reminds us of how far, obviously, we still need to go."

Gerwig, who scooped a Best Director Oscar nomination for her 2017 movie Lady Bird, which also starred Ronan, has yet to comment on the snub. But the 25-year-old actress was full of praise for her friend and director.

"She is a really brilliant filmmaker. We wouldn’t be here without her. Our performances rely so much on one another, but Greta is the one who brought us all together, and she’s the mastermind of the whole thing," Ronan gushed.

The 2020 Golden Globes will take place on 5 January.