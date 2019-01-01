Judi Dench teased Idris Elba over James Bond role while filming Cats

Judi Dench teased Idris Elba over the possibility of him playing James Bond while they were filming Cats.

The film and theatre icon stars as Old Deuteronomy in the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical, alongside Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Dench confessed that she tried to make fun of the speculation surrounding Elba playing the famous MI6 super spy, following Daniel Craig's retirement from the role.

"I knew he was up for it and in Cats I had the line to him 'You'll never get to the Heaviside Layer' but, during rehearsals, I said, 'You'll never get to MI6," Dench quipped.

"But, I think he might," she cryptically added, before confessing that she'd taken a shine to the 47-year-old star, who plays Macavity in the musical movie. "Well, of course! Why ever not?" the 85-year-old laughed.

Dench played M, head of MI6, from 1995 until her much-loved character was killed off by Javier Bardem's villain Raoul Silva in 2012's Skyfall, although she had a cameo appearance in 2015's Spectre.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hollywood veteran revealed that she was surprised when she saw her character Old Deuteronomy, which is traditionally a male role, brought to life because it reminded her of one of her own pets.

"It came as a surprise, but it's still a clapped-out old cat," she laughed. "I thought I knew the kind of cat I was, but when I saw the film, I realised I had turned into Carpet - a cat I once had that was a huge orange bruiser!"

Cats debuts in theatres 20 December.