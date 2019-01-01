Kim Kardashian underwent five operations to 'fix damage' caused by pregnancy

Kim Kardashian underwent five operations to "fix the damage" caused by her first two pregnancies.

The mother-of-four delivered two of her children with Kanye West - North, six, and Saint, four, naturally, before welcoming Chicago, who turns two in January, and Psalm, who arrived earlier this year, via a surrogate.

The 39-year-old made the decision after suffering from a condition called preeclampsia during her first pregnancy. Furthermore, following the birth of North, her placenta didn't come out but dangerously grew inside her and, despite managing to deliver a second child, the reality TV star required multiple surgeries to correct the issue.

Speaking in a video for her new shapewear line Skims, Kim said, "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum's organs start to shut down.

"The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby. At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour - they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early."

She went on to explain that, after delivering her daughter, her placenta never came out but grew inside her uterus, warning: "That is what women die from in childbirth."

Despite the difficult pregnancy and labour, Kim got pregnant again and suffered the "same condition, same awful delivery" once more. Yet, a third natural pregnancy was impossible for her after undergoing five different operations within a year and a half because of the ongoing issues.

"I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?' And they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you - that would be like malpractice,'" the brunette beauty recalled.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrapped the clip by insisting she's "thankful" for her "beautiful" family.