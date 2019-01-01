NEWS Reese Witherspoon's dog ate her shoes Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Big Little Lies' star wasn't sure which of her canine companions, Lou or Pepper, had got stuck into her sneakers when she came across the pair in her hallway, surrounded by chewed footwear.



Reese shared a photo of the dogs and shoes and posted a poll asking her fans to vote on which they thought was the culprit.



She then posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself questioning the pair, saying: "Which one of you guys ate all the shoes? Pepper, was it you? Lou did you eat all the shoes?"



But the dogs ignored the questions, leaving Reese to figure it out for herself.



And it wasn't long before she thought she'd discovered the guilty party as she shared another video of Lou snoring away, which she captioned: "Shoe coma."



This isn't the first time Lou has been caught chewing the 'Morning Show' actress' possessions.



In October, Reese told fans she had had to confront Lou after he chomped on her rug.



She shared a photo of the blue-eyed bulldog sitting on the rug and wrote on her Instagam Story: "Guilty #LoutheBulldog (sic)"



But the 'Legally Blonde' star didn't stay mad for long.



She wrote over another picture of the dog on the rug: "But I forgive him..."



And she previously admitted Lou - whose full name is Louis Armstrong - had trashed her kitchen.



She said in September: "He's so big now, he's 16 weeks and has eaten the majority of the cabinets in my kitchen but it's OK, I don't care, I'll get a new kitchen."



Reese - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, seven, with spouse Jim Toth - welcomed Lou into the household in June, just two months after her pooch Nash passed away.



The family also have a Labrador named Hank.