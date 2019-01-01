Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli split

Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli have called it quits after two decades of marriage.

The estranged couple, married for 22 years, announced its split on Friday.

"Colin and Livia Firth have separated," their representatives commented in a statement issued to People.com. "They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

The news emerges almost two years after Italian film producer Giuggioli admitted to having a fling with journalist Marco Brancaccia from 2015 to 2016, during a secret separation from Firth.

Giuggioli and The King's Speech star subsequently reunited, but their marriage was rocked in March 2018, when the relationship was made public after they filed a formal complaint with Italian police, accusing Brancaccia of stalking and harassing the pair.

The reporter denied their allegations and claimed Firth's wife invented the claims to cover up their relationship.

The case was due to go to trial in Rome, but a private settlement was eventually reached, resulting in the criminal charges against Brancaccia being dropped.

Firth and Giuggioli, who met on the set of BBC drama Nostromo in 1996 and wed a year later, are parents to sons Luca, 18, and 16-year-old Matteo.