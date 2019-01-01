Ryan Reynolds's eldest daughter wants to act

Ryan Reynolds's daughter James wants to follow in her parents' acting footsteps.

The Deadpool star shares the four-year-old with wife Blake Lively, and revealed the youngster's career aspirations during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"She wants to be an actor," he said. "I'm fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That's all fine."

Ryan added that although he's keen for James to carve her own path, he's reluctant to brand her as a child actor just yet.

"Right now, it's every day is like a recital, she's singing songs, she's doing little plays at home, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that's a whole other ball of wax," the 43-year-old continued. "I tried to explain to her, that's a huge burden on your nervous system. Having to process all of that attention and information. Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms."

He jokingly added, "I was like, 'What's cheaper and easier... is let's skip showbiz and enrol you right into cocaine.' Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now."

The couple also welcomed daughter Inez in September, 2016 and earlier this year had their third daughter - but have yet to announce the tot's name.