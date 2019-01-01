Tom Hanks had trouble slowing down speech while portraying Fred Rogers

Tom Hanks found it difficult to slow down his speech to accurately portray beloved children’s TV host Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In the new drama, the Forrest Gump actor portrays the U.S. children’s entertainer, who was the host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood from 1968 to 2001, alongside Matthew Rhys as journalist Lloyd Vogel, who is assigned to profile Rogers for Esquire magazine.

Rogers famously spoke very softly and had a still, gentle presence, and accordingly, Hanks found it a challenge to adopt that style of speech.

“I had a great difficulty slowing down,” he told Renee Zellweger as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “And if I was going to show you, if we were going to sit down and (watch) the movie, I would get to a point and I would say, ‘That’s my first day of shooting.’ They had been working for two weeks, and this is my first day. Compare that first day of shooting stillness and a week later.”

He admitted it took him time to truly inhabit the character and to learn to slow down after director Marielle Heller “kicked my butt just enough”.

“I’m a wiseacre and I talk a lot and I have a lot of energy and to slow down like that… How often does a director come to you and say, ‘Take more time with this’? They never say that,” the 63-year-old added, and Zellweger agreed, saying directors usually ask them to speed up.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which also stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper, hits U.K. cinemas in January.