Tom Cruise finds Top Gun return 'really weird'

Tom Cruise's return to the Top Gun film franchise more than three decades after its original release was a "really weird" experience for the actor, according to new co-star Jon Hamm.

The Mission: Impossible icon reprises his role as hotshot pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell for the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick, with Val Kilmer returning as his rival pilot, Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

Hamm is among the new additions to the cast of the action movie, and he reveals one of his first conversations with Cruise revolved around their amazement at getting to revisit the classic 1986 film for a younger generation of fans.

"My first day, I walked up to him, he gave me a big hug and said, 'Welcome, it's so great to have you!' (I got) the full Tom Cruise experience, it was great," the Mad Men star recalled on breakfast show Good Morning America.

"I was thrilled, obviously, and I asked him, I said, 'It's gotta be crazy weird for you - you're on the same set, in virtually the same costume, just 30 years later. What's that about?' And he was like, 'Yeah, it's really weird!' I went, 'OK, well, there we go!'"

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, isn't due to open in theatres until next summer, but Hamm insists it will be worth the wait: "The movie's gonna be amazing," he said.

The 48-year-old, who joins fellow newbies Miles Teller, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman for the follow-up film, previously shared how he felt walking on to set, which was practically identical to the one used in the original film.

"It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together," he told Collider.