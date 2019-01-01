James Corden in awe working alongside Hollywood legends in Cats

James Corden was convinced he was hallucinating after wrapping up his role on movie musical Cats by starring alongside Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

The actors joined forces for the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved stage show, based on poems by T.S. Eliot, and getting to work with the screen icons as part of a star-studded cast left Corden in awe.

"My last two days of filming was shooting a scene with myself, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir Ian McKellen," he recalled to U.S. breakfast show Today.

"That in itself would be ridiculous. Now imagine everyone's pretending to be a cat, and you do wonder if you're on some kind of hallucinogenic substance!" he laughed.

Computer-generated imagery transformed the famous faces into furry felines for the film post-production.

And Corden also enjoyed the sheer spectacle of the sets, which were specially created for Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, in an effort to distort perspective and make the actors appear much smaller.

"They built a sort of street in London, and it was all to scale as if we were the size of cats," he explained. "The ambition of it (the movie) is the thing that I think is the most exciting thing, really."

Cats opens in cinemas on 20 December.