Ryan Reynolds thought he was 'gonna die' shooting '6 Underground'

The 43-year-old actor stars as One in Michael Bay's upcoming vigilante blockbuster, and though he enjoyed shooting the action scenes, he was terrified during one particular car chase.



He told Empire magazine: "There's a car chase in this movie that's unlike anything else, a ride round Florence that's totally wild, speeding in a Day-Glo green Alfa Romeo at 150mph down narrow walkways that should never be used for anything but walking.



"I thought I was gonna die. Weirdly enough, it was Michael Bay's life that flashed before my eyes. That was strange."



The 'Deadpool' star admitted it had been a "lifelong" ambition for him to appear in one of the 'Transformers' director's movies.



He said: "I remember as a kid being so blown away by 'Bad Boys' and 'The Rock'.



"Those earlier films elevated action to a whole new level, so for me, there was definitely an aspect of scratching a life-long itch, to be part of his crazy circus.



"The story intrigued me too. I play One, a guy who's made a s**t-ton of money and is pretty selfish and self-serving until an incident happens that changes his perspective.



"It's like, what if Bill Gates just had enough one day and went off to sue his money in a way that no-one has ever done before?"



And Reynolds was delighted the filmmaker went back to basics on the film.



He said: "What I can say is this is certainly an old-school Michael Bay spectacle film - it's just action upon action upon more action.



"I was excited to work with Michael on a more of an old-school version of a Michael Bay movie, no giant robots chasing anybody, no Transformers or Decepticons.



"But it's still very f***ing crazy. We joked a lot that no explosions were harmed in the making of this movie. There were a lot of explosions."