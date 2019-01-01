NEWS Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger has 'changed his whole world for the better' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star paid tribute to his wife to mark her 30th birthday on Friday (13.12.19), where he praised her for being "incredible wife and step mom".



He wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it. You've changed my whole world for the better. I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you all weekend! (sic)"



Katherine previously admitted she feels so "thankful" to be married to Chris.



Marking the recent Thanksgiving holiday, she wrote: "Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time. This holiday is my second favourite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go. My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you're thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colours of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let's give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday (sic)"