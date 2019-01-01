Rebel Wilson enjoyed licking Jason Derulo while filming Cats

Rebel Wilson spent an entire day licking Jason Derulo for a scene in upcoming musical movie Cats.

Speaking to British chat show host Jonathan Ross, the actress revealed the cast had to lick each other during filming, and joked that she enjoyed getting intimate with Jason so much she documented the moment on camera.

"We had to lick each other a little bit," she explained on Saturday's instalment of The Jonathan Ross Show. "I have actually got a photo of me licking Jason. He didn't mind."

Jason added that, although he remembers filming the scene in question "over and over, all day long", it unfortunately "didn't make the film".

Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench and Idris Elba also star in the big-screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage classic, and Rebel and Jason recalled having a "cat teacher" to help them perfect their movements and make them aware "that you have a tail and ears on top of your head".

The admission comes after the Pitch Perfect star told Entertainment Tonight she shed an astonishing eight pounds in just four days while shooting a high energy dance number for the film.

Cats debuts in cinemas from 20 December.