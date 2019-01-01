NEWS Lea Michele's husband has already given her her Christmas gift Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Glee' star has revealed her spouse Zandy Reich bought her a cozy sweatsuit for the festive holiday and she has already opened it.



She said: "He gave me my gift the other night, and I was like it doesn’t really work that way. I had wanted this really cozy sweatsuit and he got it for me."



The 33-year-old actress and singer has a bit of a gifting tradition with her family.



She added to People Now: "We do this thing where we all pick an activity - we don’t say what it is, and then we [go do it] ... and it also becomes a little bit of a competition too."



The brunette beauty was in no doubt looking forward to seeing what gift she has under the tree from her husband Zandy this year after he gave her a "wedding survival guide" last year ahead of their big day in March 2019.



She said recently: "I just told my husband what I want for Christmas, which I've never done before and he is such a great gift giver.



"Last year, he gave me a wedding survival guide, which was the cutest thing ever. He made this beautiful box [with] labels and photos and it was all of my favourite things to help me get through wedding planning - a gift certificate to a massage, a membership to this yoga place I love, a Sugarfish [restaurant] certificate. How cute is that?"



The 'Same Time, Next Christmas' star admitted she and her spouse haven't yet established many holiday traditions just yet.



She said: "Right now, we haven't got a lot of new traditions but this will be our third or fourth year where we're all together with my mom and dad. We do Christmas on the East Coast, we cook, we watch movies, my mom makes us wear ugly sweaters, we're in pyjamas all day, we sit outside by the fire ... it's just cozy."