Tom Holland never met Will Smith while making Spies in Disguise

Tom Holland never met his Spies in Disguise co-star Will Smith while making the animated film.

In the animated movie, Tom voices scientist and inventor Walter Beckett, who teams up with super spy Lance Sterling, played by Will, to save the world.

However, the pair never crossed paths while recording their parts, as the 23-year-old Spider-Man: Far From Home star was recording in Los Angeles, while his co-star was in New York.

And to ensure that he and Tom got along, Will arranged for them to take part in an escape room, working together to try and get out of the locked room by doing a series of challenges.

“It was kind of crazy, you know, because we did an escape room together,” Tom told Variety. “I’ve been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape. And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith.”

The 51-year-old explained that he wanted to do something unusual in an effort to bond with his young co-star, after the duo had spent thousands of miles apart recording their roles on the new movie.

“We were having a really good time in there. And it’s funny, when we did get out, it was a little anticlimactic. It was a little sad that our time together was done," Will shared.

Tom also revealed that he really enjoyed recording his part on Spies in Disguise, as it meant he could relax his style.

“I did most of this film in my pyjamas. I would just show up in my pyjamas, T-shirt and spend seven hours in a recording booth,” he laughed.

Spies in Disguise hits cinemas later this month.