Florence Pugh loved working with 'magical' Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow

Florence Pugh loved every second of working with "magical" Scarlett Johansson on the Black Widow spin-off movie.

The 23-year-old British actress plays spy Yelena Belova in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, which also stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

She opened up about the role in a Variety's Actors on Actors chat with fellow actress, Beanie Feldstein.

"It was the most bizarre, nuts, extravaganza experience," Florence shared. "I mean, the fact that I got to do a film with Scarlett was really magical. And the most beautiful and warm director, Cate Shortland, made it a unique and special experience."

Marvel fans will have already seen Natasha Romanoff and her alter-ego Black Widow come to an untimely demise in Avengers: Endgame, which sees her sacrifice herself in an effort to save the world.

Florence is excited to see the reaction the spin-off movie receives when it's released next year, and she told Beanie that the film will surprise audiences.

"I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful. I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film and it having that much heart," she gushed. "It was special learning from Scarlett. And I know lots of people will obviously be emotional about her, because her character had such a horrid ending."

Elsewhere in the interview, Florence sweetly revealed that she and her Little Women co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen would have sleepovers with Emma Watson while filming the period drama.

"I got to be best friends with the coolest girls," she said. "Saoirse, Eliza and I were all living in a mews, and Emma was just down the road, and we’d do dinners and sleepovers and all that."