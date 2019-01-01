NEWS Chris Pratt pens sweet note for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 30th birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Friday to wish his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a happy 30th birthday.



The couple wed in June in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in January following six months of dating.

And taking to his Instagram on Katherine's first birthday as a married woman, Chris gathered a handful of photos of the happy couple as he shared a heartfelt message with his partner.



“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you," he wrote.

"Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don’t even want to think about it."



The Guardians of the Galaxy star added: “You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”



The following day, Pratt went on to share another birthday message, this time on behalf of his pigs Tim and Faith, which were a present from his wife.



“So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine,” he cheekily captioned the post, which featured the animals eating a festive snack.



The famous couple is prone to publicly share their love for one another - the lifestyle author and eldest daughter of Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger recently took to social media to share she was "thankful... to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place."