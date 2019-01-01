French New Wave cinema star Anna Karina dead at 79

Danish-French actress Anna Karina has died aged 79.

The star died in a hospital in Paris, France after a battle with cancer, her agent told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency. He confirmed she passed away in the company of her fourth husband, American director Dennis Berry.

Following the tragic news, French culture minister Franck Riester tweeted in tribute to the actress: "Today, French cinema has been orphaned. It has lost one of its legends."

Karina rose to prominence as the muse of her ex-husband, director Jean-Luc Godard, in the 1960s, and won the Best Actress prize at the Berlin Film Festival for A Woman is a Woman at the age of 21. She went on to appear in several of his movies, including The Little Soldier, Vivre sa vie, Band of Outsiders, Pierrot le Fou and Alphaville.

She and Godard were married for four years from 1961 to 1965. She later wed French actors Pierre Fabre from 1968 to 1974 and Daniel Duval from 1978 to 1981, and Berry from 1982 to 1994.

In addition to acting, Karina also worked behind the camera, directing Vivre Ensemble, which she also wrote and starred in. She also had success as a singer, recording Sous Le Soleil Exactement with Serge Gainsbourg.

Her most recent project was the 2008 French-Canadian road movie, Victoria.