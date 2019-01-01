NEWS Harvey Weinstein: 'My work has been forgotten' Newsdesk Share with :







Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has complained that his Hollywood career has been forgotten over allegations of sexual misconduct.



The disgraced producer will stand trial for multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, one of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in New York City in January. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.



In his first interview in over a year, the 67-year-old has complained about feeling "like the forgotten man".



In a chat with the New York Post, Weinstein argued he should be applauded for his decades of work with women - even though more than 80 females have since come forward with claims of inappropriate behaviour against him.



"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" he said. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.'



"I want this city to recognise who I was instead of what I've become," he added.



Weinstein, who declined to directly address the sexual misconduct allegations, explained he was breaking his silence to dispute reports suggesting he had been faking his back injury, which required him to use a walker in court last week.



He underwent spinal surgery to treat an injury to his vertebrae sustained in an August car accident and spent Friday recuperating at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Twenty three of Weinstein's accusers, including Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette and Ashley Judd, issued a statement on Sunday in response to the interview.



"Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be," their statement read. "He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."



Last week, Weinstein's bail was increased to $5 million (£3.74 million) after a judge ruled there was no excuse for violations of his electronic monitoring agreement.