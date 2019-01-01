Hilarie Burton slams Hallmark channel for allegedly denying her request for 'diverse casting'

Hilarie Burton has slammed executives at the Hallmark channel after they allegedly denied her request for a more "diverse casting" on one of their films.

The network came under fire over the weekend for removing a commercial from wedding registry company Zola, which featured a same-sex couple on their big day.

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres and country singer Chely Wright took to social media to slam Hallmark for their decision, while former One Tree Hill actress Hilarie recalled her alleged correspondence with Hallmark executives back in January.

"Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was 'let go' from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting," she tweeted. "I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my requests were honoured, I was told 'take it or leave it.'"

"I left it. And the paycheck. S**tty being penalised for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear."

Hilarie continued to praise her husband, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, for allowing her to pick and choose which projects she takes on.

"Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills," she wrote. "Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told 'take it or leave it,' I'd be f**ked."

Following the backlash over the Zola ads being removed, Hallmark CEO Mike Perry released a statement on Sunday, admitting Crown Media Family Networks, who own Hallmark, had made a mistake.

"Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts for this purpose is not who we are. As the CEO of Hallmark, I am sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused," he said. "Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands. The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials."