Ryan Reynolds feared he was going to die while shooting 6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds was convinced he was going to die while shooting Michael Bay's Netflix blockbuster 6 Underground.

In the action movie, the 43-year-old actor stars as One, an American billionaire and philanthropist who fakes his own death to form an anonymous vigilante squad to take down criminals and terrorists.



While he enjoyed shooting the high-octane scenes for the film, he has confessed he was terrified during one particular car chase.



"There's a car chase in this movie that's unlike anything else, a ride round Florence that's totally wild, speeding in a Day-Glo green Alfa Romeo at 150 mph down narrow walkways that should never be used for anything but walking," Reynolds told Empire magazine. "I thought I was gonna die."



"Weirdly enough, it was Michael Bay's life that flashed before my eyes. That was strange," he quipped.



The Deadpool star also admitted it had been an ambition of his to appear in one of the Transformers director's movies, so his latest project "scratched a life-long itch".



"I remember as a kid being so blown away by Bad Boys and The Rock. Those earlier films elevated action to a whole new level, so for me, there was definitely an aspect of scratching a life-long itch, to be part of his crazy circus," he gushed.



"What I can say is this is certainly an old-school Michael Bay spectacle film. It's just action upon action upon more action."



6 Underground, which also stars Ben Hardy and Dave Franco, is now streaming on Netflix.