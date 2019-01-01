Adam Sandler's wife convinced him to take Uncut Gems role

Adam Sandler's wife Jackie persuaded him to take the lead role in Uncut Gems.

The 53-year-old is garnering rave reviews for his performance as gambling addict and troubled jeweller Howard Ratner in the crime thriller, and has already landed a Best Actor nomination at the upcoming Critics' Choice Awards for his performance.

However, he confessed during an appearance on Monday's instalment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that if it was up to him, he wouldn't have starred in the film in the first place.

"I was scared to do and then I asked Jackie to read it. We do this together and she gives me strength and courage to get into this stuff," Sandler said of his 45-year-old wife. "She read it and she was like, 'You have to do it.' And as soon as she says I have to do something, I go 'OK' and jump right into it."

The Brooklyn native said that while he was initially tentative about going outside his comedy comfort zone and transforming into the self-destructive character, he's grateful he was able to star in the film, which is directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie.

"I don't know how to really sum it up its just a brand new kind of neat movie and I'm glad I'm in it," he shared.

Last week, his co-star Julia Fox, who plays onscreen mistress Julia, revealed her character was originally meant to be called Sadie, but that was Sandler's 13-year-old daughter's name.

"My character's name was originally supposed to be Sadie," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But that's his daughter's name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls."

He added, "That's my daughter's name! And I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'"

Uncut Gems, which also stars The Weeknd, Idina Menzel, and Lakeith Stanfield, hits U.S. theatres on 25 December.