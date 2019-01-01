NEWS Kourtney Kardashian is at 'breaking point' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star made the admission that she didn't want to film the show anymore as the final episode of the series was aired on Sunday night (15.12.19).



She admitted: "I have three kids that are my priority more than the show ... Why do I have to say it 25 times? I'm not going to change my mind. What I'm saying is I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy. Everyone has their breaking point ... Life is short. It's not all about filming this show ... It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point. I need a break and I don't want to film anymore."



Whilst her sister Kim Kardashian West added: "I think that she's really torn on what she should do. Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she's wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she's at peace."



Khloe Kardashian shared: "I never want my sisters to be sad or upset. I think everybody has to do what's best for them."



And momager Kris Jenner is just desperate to see all the girls get along and come together as a family.



She said: "I really have such appreciation for all of my girls. I think the thing I love the most if their sense of humour - the fact that we were all able to come together and make fun of each other in the most delightful way ... I'm really optimistic for the future. What I pray for is that the girls respect each other, learn to work together again and just genuinely enjoy being together. Because that's what it's all about."