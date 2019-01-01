NEWS Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and children Newsdesk Share with :







The 59-year-old actor finally tied the knot with his longtime partner Anna Eberstein - with whom he has seven-year-old son John and two other children born in 2015 and 2018, whose names and gender they have chosen to keep private - last year, and he has admitted he was against the idea of tying the knot and "put it off" for "too many decades", whilst he confessed he "used to roll [his] eyes" at the thought of starting a family.



In an interview aired on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday (16.12.19), the 'Love Actually' star - who has also Tabitha, eight, and Felix, six, with ex-partner Tinglan Hong - admitted: "Well, I was just plain wrong.



"I was wrong.



"And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes.



"People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don't understand it', but they were right."



The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star - who was joined in the interview by his 'The Gentlemen' co-star Matthew McConaughey - had earlier spoke about almost getting knocked over on their wedding day, before gushing about how "very nice" it is being married.



He said: "I was walking with my brother and we're having a lunch before the wedding and the family.



"It was a very small affair, that's all.



"It was very nice getting married.



"It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married."



Hugh previously insisted he was not interested in marriage as he thought it was a recipe for "misery".



He said in 2015: "I'm not really a believer in marriage. I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery."



The 'Paddington 2' star's former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - who he dated for 13 years - previously joked being a parent had "improved" the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star - who is godfather to her son Damien - and made him a less "miserable" person.



She said: "Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."



