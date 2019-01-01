NEWS Chelsea Handler pens emotional tribute to late sidekick Chuy Bravo Newsdesk Share with :







Chelsea Handler has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late sidekick, Chuy Bravo.



The actor, real name Jesus Melgoza, passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, a day after he was hospitalised with stomach pains in Mexico City, according to reporters at TMZ.



Reflecting on the sad news, the Chelsea Lately star, who worked with Chuy from 2007 until the end of the popular show in 2014, declared she'd "never forget" her pal as she shared a heartfelt message with fans.



"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes," she wrote.



Chelsea went on to recall one Christmas when Chuy came to visit her family and inadvertently scared her niece, adding: "I'll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida Keys, and when my niece who was five or



six at the time - saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared.



"My sister and I were mortified and were apologising to Chuy, who told us, 'It's OK, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.' I love you, Chuy!"



Chuy, a prostate cancer survivor and recovering alcoholic, began acting in the early 1990s. His screen credits included 2005 movie The Honeymooners and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.