Clint Eastwood suffers his worst opening in 40 years with Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood has suffered one of the worst box office openings in his career with his new movie Richard Jewell.



The drama, which follows the story of the security guard who was wrongly suspected of planting a bomb at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, raked in a disappointing $5 million (£3.7 million) from 2,502 cinemas across the U.S.



The drama marks the second-worst domestic opening for the 89-year-old filmmaker following Billy Bronco, which grossed just $3.7 million (£2.7 million) back in 1980, according to Variety.



Eastwood's strongest opening weekends came from his other biographical dramas, such as 2014's American Sniper, which starred Bradley Cooper and raked in $89 million ($66.7 million), followed by Sully, which opened with $35 million (£26.2 million) in 2016.



Richard Jewell, which had a budget of $45 million (£33.7 million), is currently embroiled in controversy after studio executives at Warner Bros. were threatened with a defamation lawsuit by officials at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the film's depiction of its journalists, particularly Kathy Scruggs, who seemingly offers to trade sex with Jon Hamm's FBI agent for information about the case.



Olivia Wilde, who portrays Scruggs, recently waded into the row by releasing a statement on Twitter in which she told her followers that she had "no say" in how the filmmakers portrayed her character.



"I cannot speak for the creative decisions made by the filmmakers, as I did not have a say in how the film was ultimately crafted, but it's important to me that I share my personal take on the matter," she wrote. "Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had."