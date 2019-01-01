Jennifer Coolidge 'would love' to be part of Legally Blonde 3

Jennifer Coolidge is open to starring in Legally Blonde 3.

The 58-year-old actress won herself legions of fans playing manicurist Paulette in Legally Blonde in 2001 and its sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in 2003.

Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon, who starred as socialite-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the films, revealed she was developing a third instalment, and her co-star Jennifer has now stated that she'd definitely be keen to reprise her role once again.

"I know that there's a script that's in the works, I'm told," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And I kept seeing all this press about it. I hear that it is going, but I just don't know what the timeline is. But you know, if I'm asked to do it, I'll definitely be in there... I would love to play Paulette again."

The American Pie star reprised the role of Elle's confidante earlier this year for a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next music video, in which the singer portrayed Elle as well as the leading ladies from films such as Mean Girls, Bring It On, and 13 Going on 30.

Jennifer's admission comes after the Big Little Lies star said she'd love to see her former co-stars come together for the third movie in the franchise.

"I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love," Reese continued, also naming the actors who played her onscreen husband Emmett and nemesis Vivian, respectively.

She added: "If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there."