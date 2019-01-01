Megyn Kelly: 'I would have made some edits to Bombshell'

Former news anchor Megyn Kelly has hinted she's not completely satisfied with her portrayal in new movie Bombshell.

Charlize Theron portrays Kelly during her time as a Fox News correspondent in the film, which focuses on the female employees of the TV news company and the sexual misconduct allegations they made against its chairman and chief executive Roger Ailes in 2016.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Kelly distanced herself from the film, making it clear to her followers that she had no involvement with the movie and would have made changes if she could have.

"While the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film," she wrote. "I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made."

Megyn then hinted that she would share her grievances about the film in the near future, adding, "As for my thoughts about the film, I'll have more soon."

However, she hoped that those who have experienced sexual misconduct might find comfort in the events portrayed in the film.

"Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal," the 49-year-old continued. "My heart goes out to those who've gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story."

To accompany her post, Megyn, who worked with Fox News from 2004 until 2017, shared a picture of her son Thatcher looking at the movie poster for Bombshell in the foyer of a cinema and revealed it confused him because "it appears to show a picture of me".

Bombshell, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, opens in the U.S. on 20 December.