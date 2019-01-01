NEWS Khloe Kardashian slams 'bizarre' claim suggesting she forgot nephews' birthdays Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has insisted she didn't forget the birthdays of her nephews Mason and Reign Disick, after fans took aim at the star for failing to post tributes online.



Kourtney Kardashian's sons turned 10 and five, respectively, on Saturday, and fans soon began to question why the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hadn't posted a message in honour of the siblings' big day.



Taking to Twitter after noticing the backlash, Khloe penned: "I have always found it bizarre that people get upset about birthday shout outs on social media.



"My mentality is - let people do what they want. Personally, I usually don't post about my nieces and nephews on their birthdays because they're not on social media. Happy Saturday."



Meanwhile, Sunday marked the season finale of the 17th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which saw the family attempt to put their ongoing dramas behind them, as they decided to impersonate each other during their last dinner together in Wyoming.



As fans lamented the end of the series online, which saw Kourtney threaten to quit the show amid claims she's taking a step back from the next series, Amy Schumer was among those gushing over the final episode and the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.



"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family," the I Feel Pretty star wrote. "They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are."