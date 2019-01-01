Hugh Grant wishes he'd started a family sooner

Hugh Grant "didn't understand" the joys of having a family until he became a father.

The Love Actually star shares three children with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, whom he wed last May.

And speaking with British radio host Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday, Hugh admitted he was "just plain wrong" in his decision not to start a family sooner.

"I was wrong. And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh you don't understand it,' but they were right," he explained.

In addition to the couple's three little ones, Hugh also shares a son and daughter with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong, with the kids aged eight and under.

Hugh also opened up on his wedding, insisting it was a "very small affair", before adding: "It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married."

However, it seems age has proved fruitful for the screen star, who noted he's been inundated with more "interesting" roles since he became "old and ugly".

"You know, Florence Foster Jenkins was an interesting part. Paddington 2, brilliant film. And then, you know, I did Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC series (A Very English Scandal)," the 59-year-old reflected. "And suddenly, yes, I can see a career I could have for 20 years."