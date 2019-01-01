NEWS Rose McGowan has lashed out at Harvey Weinstein after his recent bizarre interview Newsdesk Share with :







The disgraced movie producer - who is facing charges for two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree - was blasted by Rose after he claimed he has been forgotten and he deserves a "pat on the back" when it comes to women after he championed them on screen for years.



Harvey told the New York Post's Page Six: "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"



Rose, 46, who has accused the 67-year-old producer of rape, tweeted: "I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You."



And 23 of his accusers also came together to issue a powerful statement insisting that he will be remembered for his alleged crimes.



The said: "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."



Weinstein has pled not guilty to all charges and says any sexual activity was consensual.



He could face life in prison if convicted.