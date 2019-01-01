Emma Watson hiding Little Women books for fans to find

Emma Watson is hiding copies of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women around the world for fans to find.

The British actress, who plays Margaret 'Meg' March in Greta Gerwig's new movie version of the novel, launched her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf in early 2016, and teamed up with The Book Fairies, who hide reading material in public places, in 2017.

This Christmas, the generous star is collaborating with them once again to distribute 2,000 copies of Little Women in 38 countries - each containing a handwritten note from the Harry Potter actress herself.

Announcing the latest initiative on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women! #LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie, every one of which has a special note from me inside. 38 countries are involved in the campaign, and it’s going to be the largest book fairy event ever."

The Beauty and the Beast star went on to encourage fans to follow the hashtag #ibelieveinbookfairies to see where the books were hidden.

The 29-year-old then uploaded a slideshow of her leaving a copy of the novel on monuments dedicated to women, such as The Women of World War II and statues of author Agatha Christie and wartime secret agent Noor Inayat Khan in London.

Her Little Women co-star Timothee Chalamet appeared to approve of the initiative as he left clapping hands emoji in the comments.

Little Women, which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, and Laura Dern, debuts in cinemas on Christmas Day.