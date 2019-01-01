Kristen Stewart found Charlie's Angels reboot 'hard to promote'

Kristen Stewart has addressed the poor box office performance of the Charlie's Angels reboot.

The sequel to the 1970s TV show and early 2000s movies had been expected to shine at the box office but took just $8.6 million (£6.4 million) during its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada.

Currently, the film has earned approximately $55.8 million (£41.7 million) at the box office worldwide - just about covering production costs - and Stewart, who fronts the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie alongside Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, told website ComicBook.com she accepts the disappointing figures because it's "kind of hard to promote a movie like that".

"Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn't good and one that I wasn't proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated," she said. "Luckily, I'm not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we're living in right now is polarising."

Explaining the difficulty in conveying the film's message, the actress continued: "I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicised feminist conversation in a five-minute TV interview about Charlie's Angels... I'm like, 'Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.'"

Stewart also confessed that the frosty reception to the flick means a sequel is unlikely.

Banks previously sparked controversy among fans when she blamed the poor performance of Charlie's Angels on "men not going to see women do action movies".