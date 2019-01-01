Kim Kardashian had daughter Photoshopped into family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian has admitted her daughter North was Photoshopped in her family's 2019 Christmas card.

The reality TV star shared the picture-perfect holiday card on her social media pages earlier this month, with the image featuring her and husband Kanye West, as well as their children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 23 months, and seven-month-old Psalm.

While fans were quick to praise Kim for the gorgeous shot, which showed the whole family in cream and grey loungewear, some pointed out that it appeared North had been digitally altered into the image - something Kim confirmed as she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

"It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said, 'I'll just do my own family,'" Kim explained of her decision to just include her own family in the picture rather than the annual Kardashian-Jenner snap that has become a tradition over recent years.

The 39-year-old then added of the family shoot: "It was so much anxiety with the four kids, North was having a day and I said, 'Fine we'll do it without you.' But then she said she just wanted to shoot with me.

"So, I said, 'Fine we'll just Photoshop her in.' So that's not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went through to get that picture. There's always one."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim touched upon the status of her sister Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi.

The pair split earlier this year but sparked rumours they may have reconciled when they were seen together over the Thanksgiving weekend. Kylie has also been spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Of the speculation, Kim said: "I don't know. I honestly don't know but I think they are close friends and co-parenting amazingly. That ring is... they're definitely not engaged. I don't know the status of their relationship, but I don't think they're back together."