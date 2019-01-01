Tom Hooper didn't finish Cats until day before its world premiere

Tom Hooper was still working on his movie adaptation of stage classic Cats up until the day before its world premiere.

The big screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, starring Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Jason Derulo, had its world premiere in New York on Monday night.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Hooper revealed it really was the first time anyone had seen the movie - as he was still adding the finishing touches on Sunday morning.

"I finished it at 8am yesterday after 36 hours in a row of putting finishing touches on, so I'm very happy to be here with it fully finished and we'll let the audience decide," he said. "I think we've come a long way since our first trailer."

He went on to acknowledge that his last-minute approach is pretty unusual in the film industry, adding: "Premieres should be the first time people get to see it and this is genuinely a premiere."

After the first trailer was released to divided opinion back in July, Hooper explained in an interview with Empire magazine that they had only finished filming in March and the visual effects, which involve covering the actors in digital fur, were still being worked on.

"All the visual effects were at quite an early stage," the 47-year-old said. "When you watch the finished film, you'll see that some of the designs of the cats have moved on since then, and certainly our understanding of how to use the technology to make them work has gone up, too."

Cats opens in theatres 20 December.