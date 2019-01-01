Caitlyn Jenner honours ex-wife Kris by making dinner from her cookbook

Caitlyn Jenner has honoured her ex-wife Kris Jenner by cooking dinner from the mother-of-six's cookbook.

Caitlyn was married to Kris from 1991 to 2015, and the couple shares two kids - Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

While the pair may have gone through a frosty patch amid their separation and the Olympic gold medallist's gender reassignment surgery, Caitlyn proved all was well as she cooked a delicious dinner from Kris's recipe book recently.

"Thank goodness for @krisjenner cookbook!" Caitlyn captioned an Instagram video of herself cooking a meal from In The Kitchen with Kris. "Dinner is served!"

The clip features Caitlyn as she finishes cooking up a meal in the kitchen, as the 70-year-old boasts: "There it is, it's done. Pasta, vegetables, sausage."

She added: "Actually, I used to make this for Kendall and Kylie all the time, but sad news, I couldn't remember the recipe so where did I have to go? In the Kitchen with Kris to find the recipe. I'm ready to eat."

Caitlyn previously confirmed all was well between the pair when she posted a snap of them together on Kris's birthday last month, penning: "Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you!"