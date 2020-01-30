The Souvenir leads London Critics Nominations

At its 40th anniversary ceremony, the London critics will give special honours to Aardman, filmmaker Sally Potter and costume designer Sandy Powell. Presented by Pearl Pictures Productions, the event will be hosted by actor and writer Sally Phillips at The May Fair on 30th January.
The UK's leading film critics today announced the nominations for the 40th annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards presented by Pearl Street Productions. Writer-director Joanna Hogg's delicate autobiographical drama The Souvenir was out front with 7 nominations, including Film, Screenwriter, Actor (Tom Burke), Supporting Actress (Tilda Swinton) and Young Performer (Honor Swinton Byrne). In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year.
The critics spread the nominations around the field this year, naming both Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Sam Mendes' 1917 in six categories, while giving five nominations each to Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite. The remaining four films in contention for Film of the Year are Joker, Knives Out, Midsommar and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
The nominations were announced today at The May Fair Hotel by actors Jenn Murray, who appeared alongside the nominated Lesley Manville in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and John Dagleish, who appeared with nominee Renée Zellweger in Judy. Multiple nominees today include Florence Pugh, shortlisted as lead actress in Midsommar, supporting actress in Little Women and as British/Irish Actress for her body of work over the year. Those receiving double nominations include Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, Spanish maestro Pedro Almodóvar and actor Tom Burke.
"Because our critics see almost everything that's released, they nominated more than 200 movies across their ballots," says Awards Chair Rich Cline. "And as usual, we have also made some surprise choices in our voting, which makes our list of nominees stand out in the current awards season. In addition, we've selected four women specifically for their work as writers and directors, and highlighted work in films that tend to get overlooked this time of year."
Anna Smith, chair of the Film Section and host of the Girls On Film podcast, says: "I'm proud that our members have recognised the fantastic work of both female and male directors this year. While some awards ceremonies continue to shut out women filmmakers and smaller films, the Critics' Circle voters are leading the way again. And we're thrilled that the iconic - and very funny - actor and writer Sally Phillips will be hosting our ceremony."
Known for her intelligence, talent and razor-sharp wit, Phillips was listed in The Observer's survey of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy (2003). She is instantly recognisable from Smack the Pony, which she also wrote, as well as such classic series as I'm Alan Partridge, Miranda and Veep, the acclaimed BBC2 documentary A World Without Down's Syndrome (2016) and as the eponymous Clare in the Community on the Radio 4 sitcom since 2004. On film, she costarred in the three Bridget Jones films and The Decoy Bride, which she cowrote. This past year, she had a role in Gurinder Chadha's Blinded by the Light. Coming up are roles in the road comedy Off the Rails alongside Judi Dench, Stephen Fry's The Liar and the musical Chocolate Cake, starring Toby Sebastian.
The Critics' Circle will announce its winners a gala 40th anniversary ceremony at which three special awards will be presented. Aardman, the animators behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, will receive the 40th Anniversary Award, while British film icons Sally Potter and Sandy Powell will each be presented with the critics' top honour, the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.
The 40th London Critics' Circle Film Awards is presented by Pearl Pictures Productions on Thursday, 30th January at The May Fair. The red carpet event is also sponsored by The May Fair and Rémy Martin, and Audi is the official car of the awards.
Full list of nominations:
FILM OF THE YEAR
The Irishman
Joker
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Midsommar
1917
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Souvenir
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
Happy as Lazzaro
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Amazing Grace
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Varda by Agnès
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Pedro Almodóvar - Pain and Glory
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Céline Sciamma - Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Pedro Almodóvar - Pain and Glory
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Wan - Parasite
Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Florence Pugh - Midsommar
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Tom Burke - The Souvenir
Robert De Niro - The Irishman
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Tilda Swinton - The Souvenir
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
BRITISH/IRISH FILM: THE ATTENBOROUGH AWARD
Bait
1917
Rocketman
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS (for body of work)
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose/Judy
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Lesley Manville - Ordinary Love/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Florence Pugh - Fighting With My Family/Midsommar/Little Women
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR (for body of work)
Tom Burke - The Souvenir
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
George MacKay - 1917/Where Hands Touch/Ophelia
Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse/High Life/The King
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER (for body of work)
Raffey Cassidy - Vox Lux
Dean-Charles Chapman - 1917/The King/Blinded by the Light
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy/Le Mans '66
Honor Swinton Byrne - The Souvenir
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: THE PHILIP FRENCH AWARD
Waad Al-Khateab & Edward Watts - For Sama
Richard Billingham - Ray & Liz
Mark Jenkin - Bait
Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love
Nicole Taylor - Wild Rose
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR
Appreciation
Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie
The Devil's Harmony
Kingdom Come
Pompeii
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ad Astra - Allen Maris, visual effects
Apollo 11 - Todd Douglas Miller, film editing
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead, makeup and hair
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran, costumes
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton, music
Monos - Jasper Wolf, cinematography
1917 - Oliver Tarney, sound design
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood - Barbara Ling, production design
Parasite - Lee Ha Jun, production design
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation
DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sally Potter
DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Sandy Powell
40TH ANNIVERSARY AWARD
Aardman
Winners will be announced Thursday, 30th January 2020, at The May Fair Hotel
Nominees by number
7:
The Souvenir (Curzon)
6:
The Irishman (Netflix)
1917 (eOne)
5:
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Pain and Glory (Pathe/Fox)
Parasite (Curzon)
4:
Little Women (Sony)
3:
Judy (Pathe)
Midsommar (Entertainment)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Curzon)
Wild Rose (eOne)
2:
Apollo 11 (Dogwoof)
Bait (BFI)
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
For Sama (Republic)
Honey Boy (Sony)
Joker (Warners)
The King (Netflix)
Monos (Picturehouse)
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (Sony)
Ordinary Love (Universal)
Rocketman (Paramount)
1:
Ad Astra (Fox)
Amazing Grace (StudioCanal)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Sony)
Blinded by the Light (eOne)
The Cave (Dogwoof)
Fighting With My Family (Lionsgate)
Happy as Lazzaro (Modern)
Harriet (Universal)
High Life (Thunderbird)
Hustlers (STX)
Jojo Rabbit (Disney)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Le Mans '66 (Disney)
The Lighthouse (Universal)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
Motherless Brooklyn (Warners)
Ophelia (Blue Finch)
Ray & Liz (New Wave)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (StudioCanal)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
Us (Universal)
Varda by Agnès (BFI)
Vox Lux (Curzon)
Where Hands Touch (Spirit)