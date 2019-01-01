NEWS

Oscar Isaac isn't 'into the Baby Yoda thing'

Newsdesk

The 40-year-old actor - who plays Poe Dameron in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy - has jokingly insisted he doesn't subscribe to the hype surrounding the youthful Yoda, who stars in the Disney+ TV series 'The Mandalorian'.

Speaking to news.com.au, Oscar quipped: "I'm not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!"

But Oscar's co-star John Boyega quickly leapt to the defence of Baby Yoga, describing him as "cute".

John replied: "Really?! He's so cute."

John also feels that his own 'Stars Wars' character, Finn, and Oscar's character have become "best mates" during the course of the sequel trilogy.

He explained: "They're best mates, aren't they? They're best friends, brothers now, especially in (episode) 'IX'. Between 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker', they've spent a lot of time with each other."

And Oscar quickly agreed with his co-star.

He said: "They've been in the most extreme situations together, they've bared their souls to one another, they've got a very intimate bond."

Meanwhile, John recently revealed that he and the rest of the cast of 'Star Wars' had a "big cry" on the last day of shooting on 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

The London-born actor - who stars in the new movie alongside the likes of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson - said: "We all had a big cry, for real.

"It's also got the feeling of joy and being thankful for you guys, for all the people who've been coming to see the films, in a time when it's harder and harder to get people out to the cinema. It's appreciated. It's a part of people's lives. To be one of the many faces of it is very cool.

"The feeling of seeing that 'Star Wars' logo coming out of the screen - it just reminds you of how you felt the first time you watched it. I'm happy to be one part of the jigsaw puzzle because it is frickin' massive. It's emotional."

