NEWS Chris Pratt whisks wife Katherine Schwarzenegger away for birthday treat Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Pratt treated his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to a weekend away to celebrate her birthday.

Chris, 40, took a break from filming in Atlanta and whisked his wife, 30, away to South Carolina for a romantic minibreak.



A source told PEOPLE: "Chris has been busy filming in Atlanta. He took a break over the weekend to celebrate Kat's birthday.



"They flew to South Carolina and spent a beautiful weekend at the Palmetto Bluff. They enjoyed the Montage hotel and other parts of the property. They looked beyond happy together."



Chris also took to Instagram to pay a gushing public tribute to his wife.



He wrote: "Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don't know what I'd do without you.



Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don't even want to think about it. You've changed my whole world for the better. I'm so grateful to have found you. You're an incredible wife and step mom. And I'm so excited to celebrate you all weekend! (sic)"



Chris and Katherine married in June after a year together and Katherine has said life would be a lot more manic and stressful if she didn't have Chris by her side helping her through her daily struggles.



She previously explained: "I think it's all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we're always glued to our phone.



"There's so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation. Being around people who are just very - my husband is very calming to me. So I'm just like, 'It's going to be OK.' "