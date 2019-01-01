NEWS Ashley Judd claims Harvey Weinstein is continuing to place 'toxic shame' onto his accusers Newsdesk Share with :







The 51-year-old actress - who accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual harassment - has slammed him after he said he "pioneered" women in film three decades ago.



She wrote on Twitter: "What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO. Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order. It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behaviour and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims. (sic)"



In a recent interview, the 67-year-old film producer admitted he feels like a "forgotten man" as a result of the accusations.



He said: "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten."



Following the interview, there was a backlash from some of Harvey's accusers, with Rose McGowan writing on Twitter: "I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You."



And 23 of his accusers also came together to issue a powerful statement insisting that he will be remembered for his alleged crimes.



They said: "Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."



Weinstein - who recently had back surgery - has pled not guilty to all charges and says any sexual activity was consensual.