Charlize Theron revealed Jackson was trangender to stop using wrong pronouns

Charlize Theron informed the world her eight-year-old daughter Jackson is transgender as she didn't want to continue using her wrong pronouns in interviews.

The Bombshell star adopted Jackson as a boy but has raised her as a girl since age three, and only went public with her gender identity in an interview earlier this year.

Although Charlize is desperate to protect her daughter's privacy, she told U.S. LGBTQ website Pride Source that she decided to speak out as having to pretend she had a 'son' in interviews was upsetting Jackson.

"I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings," she explained.

The 44-year-old actress generally refuses to discuss her daughter in interviews now, as she believes it's up to her whether she wants to speak publicly when she comes of age.

"I haven't really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press - and the world, hopefully - the rest is really private and it's her story, and it's really up to her to decide if she wants to share that," Charlize added.

She has another young daughter, August, four, who is already incredibly open-minded about others' relationships.

"One of my daughters is convinced that she's gonna be married five times and it's gonna be three boys and two girls, and I just love that she has the freedom to think that way," the star commented. "God knows what it's going to be, but I love that she feels safe enough to explore in her little-girl brain that anything is possible and that she's gonna go and discover that for herself."