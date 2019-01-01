Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Brie Larson has won countless acting awards but she's really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars.

The Captain Marvel actress has already amassed more than 60 trophies for her craft, including an Academy Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for her breakout role in 2015 film Room, but she wasn't expecting to be feted for her fashion choices too.

"I just found out," she marvelled on Live with Kelly and Ryan, of joining the likes of Pose star Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden on the list. "What an accomplishment!"

The fashion list isn't the only one Brie features on - two of her movies, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, also came in at numbers one and two, respectively, on Google's most-searched movies list for 2019.

One of Larson's most popular red carpet looks of the year was the silver chainmail Celine gown she wore to the Oscars in February, but what she's dying to know is how many clicks the slinky gown garnered.

"They don’t say how many Googles! But I don’t know if that means people are like, 'Who is that?' We don’t know. So they don’t specify why people were Googling. And in a year when J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez) put that Versace dress back on!"

And now that Brie's made the 2019 list, she's hoping to do even better in 2020.

"I hope I can get all of your votes for next year," she urged. "I’m currently on the campaign trail for 2020. I’ve got to start now. I’m announcing my candidacy!"