Reese Witherspoon earning big bucks on streaming projects

Reese Witherspoon is banking more than $1 million (£762,300) per episode for her new streaming series The Morning Show and upcoming project Little Fires Everywhere, according to a new report.

The actress made the transition from movies to TV with Big Little Lies in 2017, and she has since established herself as one of the highest earners on the small screen, pulling in the big bucks for Apple TV satire The Morning Show, in which she features alongside Jennifer Aniston, who is pocketing the same amount.

However, the Legally Blonde star is doubling up with her forthcoming adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, for which both she and castmate Kerry Washington are being paid $1.1 million (£838,500) an episode.

Likewise, Witherspoon's Big Little Lies colleague Nicole Kidman will be taking home $1 million per episode from Hulu bosses for new drama Nine Perfect Strangers, as is Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, and Steve Carell for his Netflix project Space Force, while he also earns $750,000 (£572,000) for each instalment of The Morning Show, reports Variety.

Apple TV officials dug deep to secure big stars to launch their streaming service with original content - Avengers hunk Chris Evans receives $750,000 for each episode of Defending Jacob, and Jason Momoa is said to have landed $600,000 (£457,400) a go for See.

Cardi B and Chance the Rapper were also raking in the cash for their Netflix competition series Rhythm & Flow, which scored them each a $500,000 payday per instalment.

Those salaries easily eclipse the sums earned by network TV stars - in comparison, the Modern Family actors, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, bank $500,000 (£381,100) per episode, and This Is Us castmembers Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia each take home $250,000 (£190,600) per episode.