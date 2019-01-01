Ashley Judd attacks Harvey Weinstein for shifting 'toxic shame' to accusers

Ashley Judd has become the latest Harvey Weinstein accuser to put the disgraced producer on blast after publicly complaining about his press treatment as he fights allegations of sexual assault.

The fallen movie mogul broke his silence in his first interview in over a year over the weekend (13-15Dec19), when he bemoaned the destruction of his Hollywood legacy and becoming a "forgotten man" after claiming to have championed women in film for decades.

Weinstein, who will stand trial for criminal charges in January (20), was promptly slammed by a group of his alleged victims, including Judd, who criticised the 67 year old for trying to gain sympathy with his New York Post comments.

"He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten," the women stated on Sunday night, shortly after his quotes were published. "Well, he won't be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing."

Judd, who claims Weinstein tried to ostracise her from Hollywood after rebuffing his advances in the mid-1990s, has since also taken to Twitter to call him out for attempting to shift the "toxic shame" to his accusers.

"What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO," she tweeted. "Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order."

"It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behavior and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims," she explained.

Judd's Twitter post emerged hours after fellow Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette also voiced their disgust at his New York Post interview via social media.

The producer will stand trial for multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, one of a criminal sexual act in the first degree, and one each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in New York City next month (Jan20).

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.