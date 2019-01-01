The Souvenir leads nominations for London Critics' Circle Film Awards

- NEWS
Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne's film The Souvenir leads the nominees for the 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
The film received seven nominations when they were announced at The May Fair Hotel in the British capital on Tuesday, putting it ahead of The Irishman and 1917, which bagged six each.
Swinton received a supporting actress nod for her role in the film, about a film student who embarks on a relationship with a secretive older man, played by Tom Burke.
Swinton Byrne was nominated for the Young British Performer prize, while Burke received recognition in the Actor of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year categories.
For the former, he will battle it out with Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker).
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renee Zellweger (Judy) will compete for the Actress of the Year award.
Nominated for Film of the Year alongside The Souvenir are The Irishman, 1917, Joker, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Midsommar, Pain and Glory, Parasite, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Joining Swinton in the supporting actress category are Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will face off for the equivalent male prize.
Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) are the nominees for Director of the Year.
The winners will be announced on 30 January at The May Fair Hotel.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Film of the Year:
The Irishman
Joker
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Midsommar
1917
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Souvenir
Foreign Language Film of the Year:
Happy as Lazzaro
Monos
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary of the Year:
Amazing Grace
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Varda by Agnes
Director of the Year:
Pedro Almodovar - Pain and Glory
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Celine Sciamma - Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Screenwriter of the Year:
Pedro Almodovar - Pain and Glory
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin Wan - Parasite
Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Actress of the Year:
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Florence Pugh - Midsommar
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Actor of the Year:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Tom Burke - The Souvenir
Robert De Niro - The Irishman
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Supporting Actress of the Year:
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Tilda Swinton - The Souvenir
Supporting Actor of the Year:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
British/Irish Film: The Attenborough Award:
Bait
1917
Rocketman
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
British/Irish Actress:
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose/Judy
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Lesley Manville - Ordinary Love/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Florence Pugh - Fighting With My Family/Midsommar/Little Women
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
British/Irish Actor:
Tom Burke - The Souvenir
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
George MacKay - 1917/Where Hands Touch/Ophelia
Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse/High Life/The King
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Young British/Irish Performance:
Raffey Cassidy - Vox Lux
Dean-Charles Chapman - 1917/The King/Blinded by the Light
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy/Le Mans '66
Honor Swinton Byrne - The Souvenir
Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:
Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts - For Sama
Richard Billingham - Ray & Liz
Mark Jenkin - Bait
Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love
Nicole Taylor - Wild Rose
British/Irish Short Film of the Year:
Appreciation
Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie
The Devil's Harmony
Kingdom Come
Pompeii
Technical Achievement Award:
Ad Astra - Allen Maris, visual effects
Apollo 11 - Todd Douglas Miller, film editing
Judy - Jeremy Woodhead, make-up and hair
Little Women - Jacqueline Durran, costumes
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton, music
Monos - Jasper Wolf, cinematography
1917 - Oliver Tarney, sound design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling, production design
Parasite - Lee Ha Jun, production design
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation
Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film
Sally Potter, Sandy Powell
40th Anniversary Award
Aardman Animation