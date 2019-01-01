The Souvenir leads nominations for London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne's film The Souvenir leads the nominees for the 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The film received seven nominations when they were announced at The May Fair Hotel in the British capital on Tuesday, putting it ahead of The Irishman and 1917, which bagged six each.

Swinton received a supporting actress nod for her role in the film, about a film student who embarks on a relationship with a secretive older man, played by Tom Burke.

Swinton Byrne was nominated for the Young British Performer prize, while Burke received recognition in the Actor of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year categories.

For the former, he will battle it out with Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker).

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renee Zellweger (Judy) will compete for the Actress of the Year award.

Nominated for Film of the Year alongside The Souvenir are The Irishman, 1917, Joker, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Midsommar, Pain and Glory, Parasite, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Joining Swinton in the supporting actress category are Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will face off for the equivalent male prize.

Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) are the nominees for Director of the Year.

The winners will be announced on 30 January at The May Fair Hotel.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Film of the Year:

The Irishman

Joker

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Midsommar

1917

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Souvenir

Foreign Language Film of the Year:

Happy as Lazzaro

Monos

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Documentary of the Year:

Amazing Grace

Apollo 11

The Cave

For Sama

Varda by Agnes

Director of the Year:

Pedro Almodovar - Pain and Glory

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Celine Sciamma - Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Screenwriter of the Year:

Pedro Almodovar - Pain and Glory

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin Wan - Parasite

Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

Actress of the Year:

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Florence Pugh - Midsommar

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Actor of the Year:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Tom Burke - The Souvenir

Robert De Niro - The Irishman

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Tilda Swinton - The Souvenir

Supporting Actor of the Year:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

British/Irish Film: The Attenborough Award:

Bait

1917

Rocketman

The Souvenir

Wild Rose

British/Irish Actress:

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose/Judy

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Lesley Manville - Ordinary Love/Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Florence Pugh - Fighting With My Family/Midsommar/Little Women

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

British/Irish Actor:

Tom Burke - The Souvenir

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

George MacKay - 1917/Where Hands Touch/Ophelia

Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse/High Life/The King

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Young British/Irish Performance:

Raffey Cassidy - Vox Lux

Dean-Charles Chapman - 1917/The King/Blinded by the Light

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy/Le Mans '66

Honor Swinton Byrne - The Souvenir

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker:

Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts - For Sama

Richard Billingham - Ray & Liz

Mark Jenkin - Bait

Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love

Nicole Taylor - Wild Rose

British/Irish Short Film of the Year:

Appreciation

Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie

The Devil's Harmony

Kingdom Come

Pompeii

Technical Achievement Award:

Ad Astra - Allen Maris, visual effects

Apollo 11 - Todd Douglas Miller, film editing

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead, make-up and hair

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran, costumes

Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton, music

Monos - Jasper Wolf, cinematography

1917 - Oliver Tarney, sound design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling, production design

Parasite - Lee Ha Jun, production design

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon - Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film

Sally Potter, Sandy Powell

40th Anniversary Award

Aardman Animation