Greta Gerwig: 'Golden Globes snub is a bummer'

Little Women director Greta Gerwig has expressed her disappointment over female filmmakers getting snubbed in the recent Golden Globe nominations.

Last week, the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced, revealing that the battle for Best Director would be between Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Social media users were outraged by the lack of female directors and highlighted the work of Gerwig, Alma Har'el, who helmed Honey Boy, and Marielle Heller, who directed Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Addressing her snub in an interview with BBC Radio 4 presenter Martha Kearney, Gerwig expressed her displeasure that Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members hadn't nominated her or any of her female peers for a directing Golden Globe.

"It's a real bummer," she said. "There's so much beautiful work by women this year that you'd love to see it acknowledged by anyone who has trophies to give out. You'd hope they'd give them to some ladies."

She later added: "I don't know what the solution is. The work is great."

Little Women's star Saoirse Ronan also spoke of having a bad experience with a male director in the past, and explained it convinced her that Gerwig was the right person to bring Louisa May Alcott's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story to the screen.

"I noticed that he wouldn't stop talking, even though we were trying to discuss a shot we were doing," the Irish actress said, before adding: "So much of Little Women and Jo's journey in particular is this battle just to be heard."

The 2020 Golden Globes take place on 5 January.