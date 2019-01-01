Kelly Marie Tran was 'very emotional' after finishing filming The Rise of Skywalker

Kelly Marie Tran was "very emotional" after filming wrapped on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The 30-year-old actress reprised her role as resistance fighter Rose Tico in the upcoming finale, directed by J.J. Abrams, and revealed that she was overcome with sadness on her last day on the set of the sci-fi saga.

"I did cry. It's very emotional. It was very emotional," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I've been watching a lot of, like, bad Christmas movies to help with my emotions."

And Tran was happy with how her character's storyline was wrapped up in the highly-anticipated movie.

"I think that we're all gonna be really happy with what this movie does," she teased.

Despite being forced to quit social media after the vicious bullying she received after the release of 2017's The Last Jedi, Tran is pleased she still has the support of a majority of Star Wars fans.

"Oh man, it means so much. I mean, I think that we're all just kind of reminding ourselves that we're in this thing that's so much bigger than us, but moments like that are just inexplicable," she explained. "Like you'll never forget them, you know? It means a lot."

Tran also seemingly dispelled rumours of a rift with her co-star John Boyega, as the pair posed together for pictures on the blue carpet at the permiere of The Rise of Skywalker in Hollywood on Monday.

The British actor, who plays Finn in the trilogy, was forced to apologise for comments he made in an interview with Variety, in which he called those who can't deal with criticism online "weak".

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas from 18 December.