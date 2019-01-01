Jennifer Hudson reading Aretha Franklin's movie notes for new biopic

Jennifer Hudson is keen to follow every piece of advice left by Aretha Franklin regarding her planned movie biopic in order to honour the late legend's memory.

The Queen of Soul handpicked the Dreamgirls star to portray her in the long-gestating project before her death last year, and Hudson is eager to learn as much as possible about Franklin's vision for the film, titled Respect, so she can make the singer proud from beyond the grave.

"Those are huge shoes to fill," Hudson acknowledged of the tall task ahead of her. "I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests, you know? Like, 'Aretha said do this?' - 'Yes, ma'am.'"

"We were in talks a long time about me playing her," she continued on U.S. talk show Sunday Today. "So I just hope I make her proud (and) do her justice."

Hudson isn't the only singer/actress to bring Franklin back to life onscreen - Harriet star Cynthia Erivo will play the music icon in anthology series Genius: Aretha Franklin.

In October, Patti LaBelle revealed she was helping Hudson prepare for the role.

"She wanted to come to my house and go over my back-in-the-day moves when I was singing with Aretha, and all of the things from our back-in-the-day time (sic), so she wants me to help her with this movie by giving her some info," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

And the veteran Lady Marmalade hitmaker has assured Franklin's fans Hudson will do her late pal's legacy justice, gushing, "That's my baby girl. She's phenomenal!"

Respect will be directed by Liesl Tommy and star Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, and Tituss Burgess. It is expected to be released next summer.